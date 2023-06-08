Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: Congress alleges govt suppressing death figures in rail disaster

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick dismissed the allegations and said the government has followed a  transparent procedure in fixing the death toll.

Published: 08th June 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Odisha. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

An aerial view of the accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Odisha. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government is yet to announce the number of dead and injured passengers from Odisha in the rail mishap at Bahanaga in Balasore district on June 2, Opposition Congress lashed out at it for suppressing figures and not maintaining transparency.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the frequent changes in figures of the dead, silence on the number of dead and injured from Odisha and evasion of missing passengers’ issue have proved the government is not sure about such things.

The CLP leader said five days have already passed since the accident but the government has not yet announced the number of dead and injured persons from Odisha even as has been done by neighbouring states. He said when the state government is announcing death figures in the accident, it should come out with how many people from Odisha died in the mishap.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick dismissed the allegations and said the government has followed a  transparent procedure in fixing the death toll.

ALSO READ | Odisha train accident: 39 more bodies brought to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Earlier in the day, Disaster Management Minister of Bihar Shahnawaz Alam said 43 people from his state died in the incident while 44 people were injured. He said 88 people from the state are missing. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after visiting injured passengers from her state in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack had said 31 persons from her state are missing.

ALSO READ | Odisha train crash: Govt raises death toll to 288 again

However, the managing director of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Gyana Ranjan Das refused to comment on the statements on missing passengers made by the governments of neighbouring states. He said so far 39 deceased from Odisha have been identified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressOdisha train crashsuppressing death figures
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp