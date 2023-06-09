Home States Odisha

Kharif plan approved, 117L tonne production targeted in Odisha

The Kharif programme was approved after The New Indian Express published a report on June 7, 2023, citing the delay is affecting crop planning at the district level.

Published: 09th June 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

kharif crops, oilseeds

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of a normal monsoon, the state government has set a target for the production of 116.82 lakh tonne food grains, 2.22 lakh tonne oilseeds, 9.28 lakh bales of fibre and 87.42 lakh tonnes of vegetables and spices over a cultivated area of 61.80 lakh hectare during Kharif season of 2023.

The ‘Kharif Campaign 2023’ approved by the chief secretary stated the Agriculture Department has planned to diversify around two lakhs a hectare of paddy area to more remunerative crops. The Kharif programme was approved after The New Indian Express published a report on June 8, 2023, citing the delay is affecting crop planning at the district level.

Special emphasis has been given to different programmes like Odisha Millet Mission (OMM), crop diversification programme (CDP), integrated farming system (IFS), farm pond plus, farm mechanisation, Jalnidhi and Saura Jalanidhi. OMM has been extended to all districts by targeting rain-fed areas covering 177 blocks of the state.

Similarly, under the crop diversification programme target has been set to divert feasible upland and medium paddy land situated in the ayacut of mega lift irrigation projects to different non-paddy high-value crops focusing on area expansion of pulses, oilseed and vegetables in the state.

The government has planned to disburse crop loans of `20,792 crore to farmers to supplement their efforts and steps have been taken to cover all the willing farmers and loanee farmers under crop insurance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD monsoon Kharif
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp