Four killed and as many injured in firecracker explosion in Odisha's Khurda

The district SP said the injured were shifted to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Two of them were soon referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as their health condition deteriorated.

Published: 06th March 2023

BHUBANESWAR: At least four persons were killed and as many sustained critical injuries in an explosion that took place during the manufacturing of firecrackers at a house near Bhushundpur village under Tangi police limits in Kurdha on Monday.

All the deceased are male and their identification is in progress, Khurda superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kattaria informed.

He said the injured were shifted to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Two of them were soon referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as their health condition deteriorated.

As per reports, the mishap occurred when some people were making firecrackers in a house, located around 500 metres away from the village, ahead of Dola Purnima and Holi. So intense was the sound of the explosion that it triggered panic among the locals.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the site and started dousing the flames. A police team along with officials of the district administration also reached the spot for investigation.

Though the exact cause of explosion is yet to be ascertained, fire personnel assume negligence to be the reason behind the fatal incident.

Khurda Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy said they received information regarding the mishap at around 10.45 am and immediately sent a team of medical officers, fire services personnel, police and local revenue officials to the spot.

"After reaching the spot, the fire team rescued all the injured and shifted them to the DHH where a special team of doctors was engaged for their treatment," he said.

Chakravarthy also said that the firecracker unit lacked a valid licence to operate and keep such products in stock.

"A detailed investigation in this regard will be done and strict action will be taken against those involved," he said.

The Khurda collector also said that a crackdown will be launched to identity all such illegal firecracker manufacturing units in the area and strong action will be taken against the violators as per the law.

