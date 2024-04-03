Internal strife in all parties muddies Sambalpur poll turf

SAMBALPUR: The political scene in Sambalpur is abuzz with murmurs of internal strife as both BJD and BJP grapple with infighting and discontent ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The picturesque Sambalpur Urban constituency, comprising Sambalpur city, Hirakud and Burla town, has become the battleground for fierce political maneuvering.

The BJD which has not been able to secure any of the seats in Sambalpur in the past other than in 2014, finds itself embroiled in a bitter dispute among its leaders. During the LS candidate Pranab Prakash Das’ recent visit to former MLA Raseswari Panigrahi’s house, tension flared when Panigrahi’s supporters demanded her candidacy for the assembly seat. In presence of BJD district president and Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari, who was being projected by the party to contest from the same seat, Panigrahy’s supporters cautioned they will not extend support to any other candidate fielded by the party.

The open resistance to his possible candidature has made Pujari reconsider his decision and shift focus towards Rairakhol yet again and he has also been lobbying for the same, said party sources.