BJP rejected BJD’s request for alliance in Odisha: Aparajita

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after it became clear that an alliance between BJD and BJP is no more a probability, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi said it is the saffron party that rejected the request of the regional outfit for a coalition in the state.
“We (the BJP) rejected the request of BJD for a coalition in the state,” Sarangi told mediapersons here, while emphasising this is what each and every worker of the party in the state had wished for.
The bureaucrat-turned-politician also thanked party’s state president Manmohan Samal for announcing the safforn party will contest alone in the ensuing general elections in the state. “Excellent. Immensely grateful,” she wrote in her response to Samal’s post in micro-blogging site X.
“The BJP will now field candidates in all 147 Assembly segments and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state,” Sarangi said. A palpable sense of euphoria gripped BJP camp after the news of breakdown of alliance talk surfaced.
Leaders and grassroots workers, who earlier were apprehensive over the outcome of the possible-alliance and their candidature and electoral prospects, were seen bursting crackers outside party’s state headquarters here. “The fresh development has re-energised all in the cadre. We believe that going solo in the ensuing simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will allow us to fully showcase our strength and vision to the voters,” said one of the party leaders.