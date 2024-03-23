BJP rejected BJD’s request for alliance in Odisha: Aparajita

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after it became clear that an alliance between BJD and BJP is no more a probability, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi said it is the saffron party that rejected the request of the regional outfit for a coalition in the state.

“We (the BJP) rejected the request of BJD for a coalition in the state,” Sarangi told mediapersons here, while emphasising this is what each and every worker of the party in the state had wished for.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician also thanked party’s state president Manmohan Samal for announcing the safforn party will contest alone in the ensuing general elections in the state. “Excellent. Immensely grateful,” she wrote in her response to Samal’s post in micro-blogging site X.