Amid suspense, BJP-BJD alliance talks heading for an anti-climax!

BHUBANESWAR: With no progress from either side, the alliance talks between BJP and BJD seem to have reached a dead end.
The first sign of disagreement seems to have emanated from the fact that the ruling BJD has got down to the serious business of candidate selection for Parliamentary constituencies and Assembly segments after a lull in negotiations.
Though negotiations for a pre-poll alliance had started more than two weeks back, a day after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha on March 5, there is still a pregnant silence from both sides as everyone is waiting eagerly to hear what top two leaders of the parties have to say.
With no indication coming either from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, leaders of the two parties have started murmuring that an alliance now appears a remote possibility as none of the them is ready to compromise over seat sharing and other demands.
“We do not exactly know what the BJD wants and what decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take but the rank and file in the state BJP are dead against an alliance with the regional party. The central leadership of the BJP is very much aware of it. We are confident that the party will not take any decision against the wishes of party workers,” said a senior functionary of the BJP who wished not to be named.
Interestingly, a BJP delegation on Thursday met chief electoral officer NB Dhal accusing the BJD of violating the model code of conduct. Similarly, induction of leaders from rival camps has gained momentum in both the parties.
State BJP chief Manmohan Samal who returned from Delhi in the evening said Union Minister Amit Shah has already clarified on the issue of alliance at a media conclave. “The candidates list for the state will be released very soon,” he said.
Union Minister Shah had given enough indication in this direction during an interview with a private TV channel at Delhi on Wednesday by saying that the BJP will prove poll pundits wrong after the upcoming elections by significantly improving its strength in the state.
“As per information from Delhi, the alliance chapter is closed. We hope a clear picture will emerge in a day or two. The PM is also available in the national capital after cancellation of his Bhutan tour,” the sources added.
Odisha election co-in-charges Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi who are in Delhi since March 18 are stated to be busy in finalising candidates for all Assembly and Lok Sabha seats.