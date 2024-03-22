Amid suspense, BJP-BJD alliance talks heading for an anti-climax!

BHUBANESWAR: With no progress from either side, the alliance talks between BJP and BJD seem to have reached a dead end.

The first sign of disagreement seems to have emanated from the fact that the ruling BJD has got down to the serious business of candidate selection for Parliamentary constituencies and Assembly segments after a lull in negotiations.

Though negotiations for a pre-poll alliance had started more than two weeks back, a day after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha on March 5, there is still a pregnant silence from both sides as everyone is waiting eagerly to hear what top two leaders of the parties have to say.