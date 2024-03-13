Will PM Modi take the final call over BJD and BJP alliance?

BHUBANESWAR: The protracted deliberations by the BJP and BJD over pre-poll alliance showing no sign of reaching a common ground, the unending announcement of freebies by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has triggered speculations that negotiations may have slowed down.

With no positive development emerging after several rounds of discussions by the state BJP leaders in the Delhi residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the second day, there are indications that bargaining over seats have got tougher.

In the BJD camp, a stoic silence prevailed though Naveen had a meeting with the top leaders at Navin Niwas on the day. Sources maintained that the issue of alliance did crop up. But other issues related to the elections were also discussed at the meeting.

However, with the BJP planning the grand NDA dinner on March 14 (Thursday), sources said, a clear picture may emerge on Wednesday. “If there is a thaw, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take a final call on the sharing of seats because it is his idea of presenting a grand alliance before the electorate to give shape to his grand vision of Viksit Bharat,” said credible sources.

Meanwhile, the chief minister making a series of announcements including enhancement of monthly remuneration of sarpanches and other elected representatives of PRIs indicated that the ruling party is ready to go alone if the alliance talks failed.