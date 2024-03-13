Will PM Modi take the final call over BJD and BJP alliance?

BHUBANESWAR: The protracted deliberations by the BJP and BJD over pre-poll alliance showing no sign of reaching a common ground, the unending announcement of freebies by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has triggered speculations that negotiations may have slowed down.
With no positive development emerging after several rounds of discussions by the state BJP leaders in the Delhi residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the second day, there are indications that bargaining over seats have got tougher.
In the BJD camp, a stoic silence prevailed though Naveen had a meeting with the top leaders at Navin Niwas on the day. Sources maintained that the issue of alliance did crop up. But other issues related to the elections were also discussed at the meeting.
However, with the BJP planning the grand NDA dinner on March 14 (Thursday), sources said, a clear picture may emerge on Wednesday. “If there is a thaw, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take a final call on the sharing of seats because it is his idea of presenting a grand alliance before the electorate to give shape to his grand vision of Viksit Bharat,” said credible sources.
Meanwhile, the chief minister making a series of announcements including enhancement of monthly remuneration of sarpanches and other elected representatives of PRIs indicated that the ruling party is ready to go alone if the alliance talks failed.
Sources aware of the seat-sharing talks told this paper that though a formula has been worked out the two parties have hardened their stand over some specific seats. Bhubaneswar and Keonjhar Lok Sabha seats are stated to have become the bone of contention between the two parties.
The two sides have come to an agreement that BJP will contest from 13 Lok Sabha seats and BJD eight. The probable 13 seats for BJP include Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhubaneswar and Puri. The remaining eight Aska, Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kandhamal may go to BJD.
“The BJD has scaled down its demand for Puri Lok Sabha seat which is currently represented by four-time MP Pinaki Mishra. The regional party has made it a prestige issue for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat despite the fact that sitting BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi is a strong contender for the constituency,” the sources said.
The regional party, sources added, is asking for Keonjhar LS seat and ready to spare Dhenkanal in lieu of it but the deal is not acceptable to the BJP.