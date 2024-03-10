Rumours, lies bad in politics: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Amid prevailing suspense over alliance between the BJD and the BJP, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s remarks that rumours and lies are bad in politics has created ripples in the political circles here.

The cryptic remark by the chief minister came in response to a question from 5T chairman VK Pandian in a social media post on Saturday evening.

In a story posted on his Instagram handle, Pandian asked the CM what he deemed bad in politics. “Rumours and lies are very bad things in politics” was Naveen’s reply.