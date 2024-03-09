Odisha BJP chief's 'Ekla Chalo' twist to his party's alliance talks with BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The suspense over the alliance between BJD and BJP has begun to linger as no clear signal is forthcoming from any of the sides. While sources said the seat sharing talks have been stuck over some key Lok Sabha and the number of Assembly constituencies that both the parties want to contest, the issue took a twist on Friday with state BJP chief Manmohan Samal, on his return from New Delhi, saying alliance with BJD did not figure in their discussions with the central leadership.
On arriving at the city airport, Samal reiterated before the assembled mediapersons that that his party will fight upcoming elections alone in the state and the issue of alliance was never discussed with central leaders.
“The entire discussion was on formulation of electoral strategy for winning the election and form government both in the state and the centre. There was absolutely no discussion about any alliance,” he said to repeated queries on alliance and seat sharing.
His statement has raised eyebrows both within the state party unit as well as outside as it is in stark contrast to what senior leader and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram told mediapersons in New Delhi after the core committee meeting on Wednesday. He had acknowledged that the alliance issue was discussed in the meeting.
“There is more to what the state BJP president said than meets the eyes. If the alliance with BJD was never discussed then why did 5T chairman VK Pandian and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das dash to Delhi,” said a senior BJP leader.
The two BJD leaders, who flew to the national capital on Thursday, were stated to have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. But there has been no clarity on whom they met and where. Another BJP leader said, “It is a fact that Samal is not in favour of an alliance with the BJD and has made it clear to the central leadership. One thing is sure that he cannot defy the party line, if the alliance with BJD is finalised at the highest level.” Something might have gone wrong on the issue of seat sharing, the BJP leader added.
Political observers also believe, the tough posturing by Samal may also be aimed at giving a strong signal to the BJD that the alliance and seat sharing will be done as per the terms of the BJP not vice-versa. “To have an electoral understanding with the BJP is the compulsion of the regional party. The saffron party has learnt a lesson after the BJD snapped ties with it in 2009. It will not commit the same mistake again,” said a party insider.
However, it does not appear that the alliance chapter has been closed as BJP general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty is still camping in Delhi. Everything will be clear within a day or two, the sources added.
Earlier in the day, senior party leader Prithiviraj Harichandan had almost told the same thing to the media. The BJP will fight the elections alone and win, he had stated.