Odisha BJP chief's 'Ekla Chalo' twist to his party's alliance talks with BJD

The two BJD leaders, who flew to the national capital on Thursday, were stated to have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. But there has been no clarity on whom they met and where. Another BJP leader said, “It is a fact that Samal is not in favour of an alliance with the BJD and has made it clear to the central leadership. One thing is sure that he cannot defy the party line, if the alliance with BJD is finalised at the highest level.” Something might have gone wrong on the issue of seat sharing, the BJP leader added.

Political observers also believe, the tough posturing by Samal may also be aimed at giving a strong signal to the BJD that the alliance and seat sharing will be done as per the terms of the BJP not vice-versa. “To have an electoral understanding with the BJP is the compulsion of the regional party. The saffron party has learnt a lesson after the BJD snapped ties with it in 2009. It will not commit the same mistake again,” said a party insider.

However, it does not appear that the alliance chapter has been closed as BJP general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty is still camping in Delhi. Everything will be clear within a day or two, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, senior party leader Prithiviraj Harichandan had almost told the same thing to the media. The BJP will fight the elections alone and win, he had stated.