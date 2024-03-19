BJD, BJP don't need alliance, PM Modi and CM Patnaik want to come together for greater cause: Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: BJD leader VK Pandian on Tuesday added a new dimension to the talks of an alliance between the regional outfit and the BJP by stating that it is beyond politics and based on the statesmanship of two great leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“There are some things beyond politics. The alliance has great significance as two great leaders want to come together for a greater cause,” Pandian, the second in command of the BJD, said while speaking at a media conclave in New Delhi.

Putting aside all doubts about the alliance talks between the two political parties, Pandian who is also the chairman of 5T initiatives with cabinet rank said that it (the alliance) is to do with two individuals (the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister) who share a great friendship. “They see something beyond politics which is a rare mark of statesmanship,” he added.

Pandian said the alliance talks between the two parties is not because of the political consideration of boosting numbers or making an impact on the electoral map. Pandian said Naveen Patnaik does not need the alliance to come back to power. Similarly, different surveys show Narendra Modi does not need the alliance to become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.