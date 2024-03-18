Uneasy calm in BJP after alliance talks with BJD stall

BHUBANESWAR: Amid macho posturing by BJD and BJP over their preparedness for the simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha barely after two months, leaders and workers of the two parties are still in dark about a possible pre-poll alliance.

While there is uncertainty in the alliance talks after the return of the state BJP leaders from New Delhi on Thursday, Union Minister Amit Shah added to the confusion when he said at a media conclave in Delhi that he cannot throw much light on the matter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda have not decided how the party should move ahead in Odisha.