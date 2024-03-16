Union Home Minister Amit Shah adds confusion to BJP-BJD alliance suspense

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the BJP-BJD alliance suspense, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement at a conclave in New Delhi added more confusion to the story.

While Shah did not dismiss the possibility of alliance between the two political parties, he said the prime minister and party president have not yet decided on how to proceed in Odisha. He, however, asserted that BJP will improve its performance in both Lok Sabha and Assembly in the coming elections in Odisha.

To a question whether an alliance between the principal political parties is philosophically possible, Shah said, in hardcore politics, win and loss calculations will have to be done. Besides, similarity in ideological viewpoints of both the parties also have to be seen, he added.