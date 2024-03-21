No decision on BJD tie-up yet, anything may happen: Shah

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the anxiety over a possible alliance between BJD and BJP is getting intense, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said his party was yet to take a final call on the issue.

Asserting the BJP will prove poll pundits wrong this time by significantly improving its position in Odisha both in Lok Sabha and Assembly, Shah said at the media conclave by a private TV channel in Delhi that negotiation with BJD is on but no decision has yet been taken on an alliance.

BJD leader and state 5T chairman VK Pandian on Tuesday had told the channel that the alliance talks are on right track and it is up to the prime minister to take the final decision. Shah, however, said, “It has not been finalised whether we will forge an alliance (with BJD) or will go alone in Odisha. Our party president will take a decision on the issue.”