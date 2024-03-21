No decision on BJD tie-up yet, anything may happen: Shah

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the anxiety over a possible alliance between BJD and BJP is getting intense, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said his party was yet to take a final call on the issue.
Asserting the BJP will prove poll pundits wrong this time by significantly improving its position in Odisha both in Lok Sabha and Assembly, Shah said at the media conclave by a private TV channel in Delhi that negotiation with BJD is on but no decision has yet been taken on an alliance.
BJD leader and state 5T chairman VK Pandian on Tuesday had told the channel that the alliance talks are on right track and it is up to the prime minister to take the final decision. Shah, however, said, “It has not been finalised whether we will forge an alliance (with BJD) or will go alone in Odisha. Our party president will take a decision on the issue.”
Asked if BJP was strong enough to form government in the state this time, Shah said, “Anything may happen. Let it be decided first whether there will be an alliance or we will go alone. If there is an alliance, we will fight together as Naveen Babu is a very popular leader. If we go solo then we will certainly fight to form government in the state.”
Shah said one thing was sure that the BJP is going to improve its strength significantly in Odisha and will win more seats in Assembly and Lok Sabha irrespective of what the poll pundits have predicted. “People of the state have great love for Modi and BJP workers humbly accept their love and affection for the prime minister,” he said.
Responding to the statement made by Pandian on the same platform that neither the BJD or BJP need an alliance to return to power in the state and the Centre respectively, Shah said it is not always necessary to forge an alliance to come to power.
No decision on alliance with BJD yet: Amit Shah
“Several parties have extended their support to the NDA government in the last 10 years on issues of national importance be it GST, removal of Article 370 or bond (electoral). The Congress did not oppose the electoral bond in the Parliament. They supported it but now they are talking in a different tone. There may be political differences but when it comes to national interest leaders irrespective party lines should join hands,” he said.