Das kicks off Sambalpur campaign from Deogarh dist, faces BJP barb

DEOGARH: BJD’s organisational secretary and candidate for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Pranab Prakash Das kicked off his campaigning from Deogarh district on Friday.
Das participated in a huge rally of local BJD leaders and workers which started from the new bus stand in Deogarh town. The BJD procession culminated at Badbagicha near Pradhanpat where a public meeting was organised.
Addressing the gathering, Das said women have an important role in realising the dream of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to develop Odisha. “We want you to remember who stood by you in your tough times and helped you live with dignity. It’s time for you to give an answer to those who are making false promises to come to power. Five (BJP) candidates were voted to the Parliament in the last election, but none of them voiced your concerns. It is now up to you to remove the double engine,” he said.
Das also appealed to the gathering to vote for candidates fielded by BJD in the Assembly seats. Thousands of people including BJD workers from Deogarh town and three blocks attended the meet.
On the other hand, sitting BJP MLA of Deogarh Subash Panigrahi criticised Das and said people are aware of those who are making false promises and exploiting them. “It would be better if the corrupt BJD kept its false propaganda away from here. Despite being in power for 25 years in the state, the BJD has failed to build roads, provide basic amenities like water, healthcare and primary education to people in many rural areas. The ruling party has also left the farmers in a lurch with its token system,” he claimed.
Panigrahi alleged that Odisha government has embezzled funds sanctioned by the Centre under PMAY scheme. He also questioned the CM about his promise of providing `100 per quintal of paddy as bonus during his visit to Sohela in 2016.
“Though his home district is Ganjam, the CM has failed to bring development there as people are still forced to work as migrant labourers. Similar is the situation in Jajpur under Das’ leadership,” he alleged.
The MLA said only Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan can resolve the issues plaguing Odisha with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan has been fielded by the BJP as its candidate for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.