Das kicks off Sambalpur campaign from Deogarh dist, faces BJP barb

DEOGARH: BJD’s organisational secretary and candidate for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Pranab Prakash Das kicked off his campaigning from Deogarh district on Friday.

Das participated in a huge rally of local BJD leaders and workers which started from the new bus stand in Deogarh town. The BJD procession culminated at Badbagicha near Pradhanpat where a public meeting was organised.

Addressing the gathering, Das said women have an important role in realising the dream of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to develop Odisha. “We want you to remember who stood by you in your tough times and helped you live with dignity. It’s time for you to give an answer to those who are making false promises to come to power. Five (BJP) candidates were voted to the Parliament in the last election, but none of them voiced your concerns. It is now up to you to remove the double engine,” he said.

Das also appealed to the gathering to vote for candidates fielded by BJD in the Assembly seats. Thousands of people including BJD workers from Deogarh town and three blocks attended the meet.