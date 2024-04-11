Odisha Speaker disqualifies two MLAs for switching from BJD to BJP

The speaker decided to disqualify the two MLAs after government chief whip Prasanta Kumar Muduli filed a petition on March 18 under Rule 6 of the Members of Odisha Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1978, seeking disqualification of two members as they voluntarily gave up primary membership from the BJD on whose tickets they were elected to the Assembly.

The petitions were referred to both the MLAs for their comments on March 19, 2024, but they did not respond. Thereafter, the MLAs were asked to appear before the speaker for personal hearing on April 10th. However, the MLAs did not appear before the Speaker.

Taking into account the non-response of the MLAs, the Speaker relied on the petitions filed by the government chief whip for their disqualification.

Meanwhile, MLA Dhali stated that the disqualification order was one-sided and he was not given the opportunity to place his side before the Speaker.

Dhali who has been fielded by the BJP from the Jayadev (SC) assembly constituency for the ensuing election, said he has been to the assembly for personal appearance, but there was some delay due to urgent work in the hospital.

"The Speaker should give me chance for personal appearance", he said and added that the disqualification will have no impact on the ensuing election.

Nayak said as he has already resigned from the BJD, disqualification from the assembly is an ordinary thing. “I am not worried about the decision of the speaker,” he added.