BJD’s candidate challenge for last 30 Assembly seats

BHUBANESWAR: With elections less than a month away, the BJD finds itself in a very difficult situation over announcement of candidates for the remaining 30 Assembly seats as a result of which the fate of several senior leaders of the party hangs in a balance.

The party has announced candidates for 117 Assembly segments in phases. The seats where the BJD has so far failed to finalise its candidates include Jeypore and Barchana represented by senior leaders Rabi Narayan Nanda and Amar Prasad Satpathy respectively.

Election for Jeypore seat is scheduled on May 13, the first phase for Odisha. Delay in finalisation of candidate from this seat has fuelled varied speculations. Nanda is a three-time MLA from Jeypore and a former minister. He, however, lost to Tara Prasad Bahinipati of Congress in 2014 and 2019. Nanda had visited Naveen Niwas along with his supporters during the last week to lobby for ticket, but the state leadership is yet to declare the candidate from the seat. While Congress has renominated Bahinipati, the BJP has also not announced its candidate from the seat.