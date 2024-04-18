Naveen Patnaik's presence in Kantabanji to stymie both BJP and Congress

BHUBANESWAR: The decision of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to contest from the Kantabanji Assembly constituency in Balangir district alongside his traditional Hinjili seat seems to be aimed at hitting and neutralising many roadblocks for the regional party in one go.

There are multiple pain points for the party in western Odisha districts this time - right from the surge of the BJP in the region riding on the Modi factor to a sense of anti-incumbency coumpounded by rampant factionalism within the BJD ranks. Besides, the seat is strategically located so much so that the chief minister’s candidature from there would have impact on not only Balangir but also the politically crucial Bargarh and Kalahandi districts.

The immediate fallout of such a move by the chief minister will be on the Kantabanji Assembly constituency and the Balangir Lok Sabha seat where the ruling BJD is facing the toughest challenge from the Opposition BJP and Congress. In the 2019 Assembly election, the BJD had won four seats while Congress had won two and BJP one.

However, sources in the BJD maintained that the situation has undergone a sea change since the 2019 elections with BJP significantly strengthening its position in the region. There is a perceptible Modi wave in the district and neighbouring areas which will impact voters’ choice both in the Lok Sabha and Assembly segments. Balangir had last time elected BJP’s Sangeeta Singh Deo, but had gone with the regional party in the majority of its Assembly segments. Party insiders fear that this time, the separate voting trend may not happen due to the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling party. With the tallest BJD leader Naveen Patnaik joining the fray, such a situation can be pre-empted as the chief minister continues to be the most popular leader there too.