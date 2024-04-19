BJP’s Assembly face choices may cost party dear

BHUBANESWAR: Lack of consensus in selection of candidates for some Assembly seats may cost the BJP dear. A glaring example of discontentment among party workers over nomination of candidate is Banki Assembly constituency.

The party nominated Tusharakanta Chakrabarti, a zilla parishad member from Baranga over Subhransu Mohan Padhi, a key organisational man of the party in Banki and its nominee in 2019 elections. It has not obviously gone down well with the party workers.

When the BJP was in alliance with the BJD, Banki was with the regional party. After the alliance in 2009, Padhi has been trying his luck from the seat without success as the constituency was a stronghold of Janata Dal since 1990. Janata Dal was later rechristened as the Biju Janata Dal.

“If winnability is one of the top parameters for selection of candidates, Padhi could have been the first choice as he has been with the BJP for nearly two decades and contributed significantly towards the growth of the party in the constituency. He vastly improved BJP’s vote share from 8,056 in 2009 to 32,541 in in 2019,” said a senior leader of the party.

Haling from an influential family of Banki with varied business interests, Padhi is a known face in the constituency whereas Chakrabati is new to the voters since he is a resident of Baranga. Chakrabarti is affluent with business interests in real estate and minor minerals but he has no connect with voters in Banki area, said the leader.