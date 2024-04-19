Kantabanji welcomes Naveen Patnaik’s candidature

BALANGIR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s decision to contest from the Kantabanji Assembly constituency this election, has instilled hope of development among the people of the area.

Speaking to mediapersons, working president of Kantabanji Zilla Sangharsha Samiti Braja Shyam Guru said it was good news for people of the constituency. “The area is poor and prone to Maoist activities besides the persistent problems of migration. We expect this move by the chief minister will help resolve all the issues in the area. Besides, he might also make Kantabanji a district,” he hoped.

President of the Bar Association Prafulla Naik said it is Kantabanji’s good luck that the chief minister is contesting from the seat. “We welcome his decision and are ready to provide all our support to him,” he said.

On Wednesday, the announcement about CM’s candidature from the Kantabanji Assembly segment spread joy among the local residents.

Sources said the chief minister’s candidature from a western Odisha seat is likely aimed at thwarting the BJP’s advances in the region. The saffron party had won a major chunk of both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats from the region during the 2019 election.