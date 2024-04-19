Odisha: BJP faces revolt from aspirants in Rajnagar Assembly seat

KENDRAPARA: The BJP is facing dissidence in Rajnagar where disappointed ticket aspirants have raised a banner of revolt against the party’s official candidate Lalit Behera from the Assembly seat.
On Thursday, supporters of former MLA Alekha Jena and senior party leader Ajay Behera burnt the effigy of Lalit at Rajnagar market. Expressing strong disapproval of the party’s choice.
Ajay said, “It is not proper on the part of BJP to give a ticket to a political greenhorn by ignoring grassroots leaders. We worked hard to build the BJP in Rajnagar for more than two decades, but the party ignored us.”
Some local BJP leaders also threatened to quit the party if the candidate was not changed in Rajnagar. Political observers said the rebellion by party leaders, if not quelled, may hamper BJP’s prospects in Rajnagar which will go to polls on June 1.
Meanwhile in the Kendrapara Assembly seat, all three parties - BJD, BJP and Congress - are yet to announce their candidates though the process of filing nomination papers is only a few weeks away.
The BJD has declared candidates in all Assembly seats of the district except Kendrapara amid speculation of parachute leader Ganeswar Behera getting the party ticket. A senior BJD leader said the delay is due to Ganeswar who quit Congress and joined BJD to get a ruling party ticket from Kendrapara seat. The BJD is mulling to make the former minister its candidate but local party leaders have warned of rebellion if Ganeswar is fielded from the SC seat.
Uncertain of her candidature from BJD, former MLA Sipra Mallick on Thursday resigned from the ruling party and joined the Congress in the hope of contesting from Kendrapara. Sipra was elected from Kendrapara Assembly seat in 2009 on a BJD ticket. Her father Prahlad Mallick was a veteran Congress leader who served as a minister in the state.
The BJP, on the other hand, is playing the waiting game and is keenly watching the moves of turncoat leaders. It is likely to announce its candidate from Kendrapara after the other two parties declare their nominees.