Odisha: BJP faces revolt from aspirants in Rajnagar Assembly seat

KENDRAPARA: The BJP is facing dissidence in Rajnagar where disappointed ticket aspirants have raised a banner of revolt against the party’s official candidate Lalit Behera from the Assembly seat.

On Thursday, supporters of former MLA Alekha Jena and senior party leader Ajay Behera burnt the effigy of Lalit at Rajnagar market. Expressing strong disapproval of the party’s choice.

Ajay said, “It is not proper on the part of BJP to give a ticket to a political greenhorn by ignoring grassroots leaders. We worked hard to build the BJP in Rajnagar for more than two decades, but the party ignored us.”

Some local BJP leaders also threatened to quit the party if the candidate was not changed in Rajnagar. Political observers said the rebellion by party leaders, if not quelled, may hamper BJP’s prospects in Rajnagar which will go to polls on June 1.