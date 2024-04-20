Dharmendra Pradhan targets Naveen Patnaik, Pranab Prakash Das goes after Union Minister

Earlier, BJD’s Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur Pranab Prakash Das said Odisha took off on the path of development after the regional party severed ties with BJP in 2009.

Das, who resumed campaigning in Sambalpur after a brief gap, said the last 25 years of the state’s development can be divided in two parts – one, between 2000 and 2009 (when BJD-BJP alliance was in power) and second, the 15 years post 2009.

“There is a huge difference between the two phases and it can be vouched by the voters. Odisha’s progress was transformational during the 2009-2024 phase because people reposed faith in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and backed his decision to go solo in the elections,” said Das who also is the organisational secretary of the BJD.