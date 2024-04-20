Odisha receives highest fire alerts in last seven days

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of a gruelling heatwave, Odisha has become the number one state to receive maximum number of fire alerts in the last seven days since April 12.

As per Forest Survey of India (FSI) data, the state has received a total of 3,992 fire alerts in the last week. Odisha is followed by neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand which have received 2,413; 2,048; and 1,333 fire alerts respectively.

As per the FSI statistics, over 32 per cent of the total number of forest fire points detected across the country on Friday were from Odisha. Similarly, around 34 per cent of large wildfires active in the country are from Odisha. While as many as 1,181 forest fire points were detected in Odisha on the day, the state is also in the grip of 107 large forest fire incidents, the highest among all states. Officials said the state, in the current forest fire season, so far has recorded 11,833 wildfire points.

The surge in forest fire incidents, meanwhile, has prompted the Forest department to mobilise fire protection squads across the state to deal with the crisis and protect wildlife in the affected areas. PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal said in order to deal with the crisis, the department has mobilsed 370 fire protection squads and 330 fire fighting vehicles. Around 4,800 blower machines have also been provided at the field level to contain forest fire incidents effectively. Besides, mobile numbers of around 10,000 forest field personnel have been registered with OFMS to ensure 100 per cent response rate.