Odisha: Amid searing heat, schools to close from Apr 25

BHUBANESWAR: With no respite from the sweeping heatwave in sight, the state government on Sunday announced summer vacation for all schools from April 25.

Usually announced in the first week of May, the vacation for schools has been advanced for the second year in a row owing to the sudden rise in temperature in most parts of the state since the beginning of this month.

The government, however, said morning classes will continue for another three days from April 22 to 24. The morning classes will be conducted in all government, private and aided schools between 6.30 am and 10.30 am. Earlier, the schools had been asked to follow the same time schedule for morning classes from April 18 to 20.