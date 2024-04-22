Odisha: Dhenkanal set for fierce BJD, BJP fight, Congress way behind

While the saffron party has fielded two-time Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany from the seat, BJD has nominated a new face Abinash Samal, a doctor by profession and from an influential political family of the district as its candidate. Congress has fielded Sashmita Behera, a senior leader and former president of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Dhenkanal is considered to be a BJD bastion as the party had won all seven Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha seat in 2019. The decision to field a new face from the constituency by dropping sitting MP Mahesh Sahoo has come as surprise move by the party. Sources in BJD pointed out that the reduced margin of victory of the candidate in 2019 may have led the party leadership to bring in a new face in the constituency considering the BJP’s aggressive pitch to wrest the seat.

BJP’s Pany is a veteran and has fought three electoral battles from the constituency but he has never succeeded. It was a close fight between BJD and BJP in 2019 with the regional party winning the seat by over 35,000 votes. Political observers maintain Samal will find it tough to retain the seat for BJD.