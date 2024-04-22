Odisha: Forest department to deploy ODRAF units in sensitive divisions to fight wildfire

BHUBANESWAR: As the intense heatwave has triggered a rapid spike in forest fire incidents across the state, the government has decided to deploy ODRAF units in all sensitive forest and wildlife divisions to assist the frontline staff in dealing with the crisis.

While a 26-member ODRAF team has already been deployed in Dukura range of Similipal Tiger Reserve following detection of multiple wildfire points, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and HoFF Debidutta Biswal told The New Indian Express that requisition has been made to special relief commissioner for deployment of the ODRAF units in seven divisions that have recorded a surge in fire incidents in the last few days.

Apart from Similipal, the ODRAF units will be deployed in Baliguda, Kalahandi North and South, Rayagada, Phulbani, Bonai and Paralakhemundi which have been identified as sensitive divisions. “All these divisions have recorded more than 50 fire points in the last two days. The ODRAF teams are likely to be deployed in the sensitive divisions within a day or two,” Biswal said.

The state government had deployed ODRAF units in at least 11 divisions during peak forest fire season last year. The PCCF said the ODRAF units will support the forest protection squads, forest guards and other frontline staff in dealing with the wildfire crisis. They will be stationed at those places till the situation improves.

PCCF (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the forest staff are in readiness in Similipal and other forest and wildlife divisions to combat any eventuality. The ODRAF team in Similipal is also ready to assist the forest staff, if need be, he said.