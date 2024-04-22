Odisha: Forest department to deploy ODRAF units in sensitive divisions to fight wildfire

BHUBANESWAR: As the intense heatwave has triggered a rapid spike in forest fire incidents across the state, the government has decided to deploy ODRAF units in all sensitive forest and wildlife divisions to assist the frontline staff in dealing with the crisis.
While a 26-member ODRAF team has already been deployed in Dukura range of Similipal Tiger Reserve following detection of multiple wildfire points, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and HoFF Debidutta Biswal told The New Indian Express that requisition has been made to special relief commissioner for deployment of the ODRAF units in seven divisions that have recorded a surge in fire incidents in the last few days.
Apart from Similipal, the ODRAF units will be deployed in Baliguda, Kalahandi North and South, Rayagada, Phulbani, Bonai and Paralakhemundi which have been identified as sensitive divisions. “All these divisions have recorded more than 50 fire points in the last two days. The ODRAF teams are likely to be deployed in the sensitive divisions within a day or two,” Biswal said.
The state government had deployed ODRAF units in at least 11 divisions during peak forest fire season last year. The PCCF said the ODRAF units will support the forest protection squads, forest guards and other frontline staff in dealing with the wildfire crisis. They will be stationed at those places till the situation improves.
PCCF (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the forest staff are in readiness in Similipal and other forest and wildlife divisions to combat any eventuality. The ODRAF team in Similipal is also ready to assist the forest staff, if need be, he said.
While STR had reported a total 117 fire points till Saturday, sources said, the number jumped to 149 on Sunday. STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni, however, said the figure is lower than previous years and all fire points have been effectively attended by the forest protection squads and other field staff.
Officials said around 1,000 frontline workers including fire protection squad members and forest guards are patrolling the tiger reserve to check incidents of wildfire. Two persons have also been apprehended in Nawana range a few days back for their involvement in causing wildfire.
Apart from Similipal, officials said, staff in other protected areas including Satkosia Tiger Reserve are also on alert in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.
The state so far has recorded a total 14,104 forest fires in the current season of which 9,493 fire points have been detected in April alone. The Forest department has mobilised 370 fire protection squads and 330 fire fighting vehicles along with 4,800 blower machines to deal with the situation.
With temperature recording a marginal dip on Sunday, the number of forest fire incidents in the state also came down to 781 against 1,387 detected on Saturday. The number of large forest fires also dropped below 100 from 127 on the previous day.
