Odisha: SC families in Jagatsinghpur unite, propose to field Independent candidate

JAGATSINGPUR: With approximately 1.6 million voters in the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Assembly constituency, Scheduled Caste (SC) families have rallied together, nominating an Independent candidate to confront their lingering grievances in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The move comes in response to the alleged failure of successive governments to address their concerns and the exploitation of SC category designations by general caste individuals.

The constituency, comprising seven Assembly segments, predominantly consists of SC voters, constituting nearly 80% of the electorate. Despite their significant presence, SC-elected MPs have consistently overlooked their pressing issues related to health, housing, education, and transportation over the years, they alleged.

Many SC families, including daily wage earners, continue to suffer due to the absence of land documents required for permanent housing initiatives like the PMAY.