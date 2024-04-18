Rumble in BJP over faces for key seats in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJP’S choice of candidates for Balikuda-Erasama and Jagatsinghpur Assembly segments has triggered serious resentment in the party’s district unit and raised concerns about its unity and electoral prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Local BJP leaders, who significantly contributed to the strengthening of the party’s base after the 2019 elections and the recent panchayat polls, feel disregarded and many of them even contemplating to exit.

On Tuesday, the BJP named Satya Sarathi Mohanty for Balikuda-Erasama and Amarendra Das for the Jagatsinghpur seats.

On the day, local BJP leaders from Balikuda-Erasama Assembly constituency, led by Sanjay Mohanty, a member of the state BJP working committee, urged the state leadership to change Mohanty as the candidate and even cautioned against drastic decisions if their demand was not met within seven days.