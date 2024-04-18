Rumble in BJP over faces for key seats in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJP’S choice of candidates for Balikuda-Erasama and Jagatsinghpur Assembly segments has triggered serious resentment in the party’s district unit and raised concerns about its unity and electoral prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Local BJP leaders, who significantly contributed to the strengthening of the party’s base after the 2019 elections and the recent panchayat polls, feel disregarded and many of them even contemplating to exit.
On Tuesday, the BJP named Satya Sarathi Mohanty for Balikuda-Erasama and Amarendra Das for the Jagatsinghpur seats.
On the day, local BJP leaders from Balikuda-Erasama Assembly constituency, led by Sanjay Mohanty, a member of the state BJP working committee, urged the state leadership to change Mohanty as the candidate and even cautioned against drastic decisions if their demand was not met within seven days.
Addressing mediapersons, the BJP leaders alleged that state BJP president Manmohan Samal has disregarded the ideology and principles of the party by giving ticket to Mohanty who they claimed lacked an organisational base in Balikuda and Erasama. Besides, he has no prior political activities in the area, the leaders said.
The local BJP leaders said Mohanty runs a bar in Gurugram. They even accused the state BJP leadership of getting into a ‘deal’ to nominate Mohanty from the constituency. The party leaders demanded immediately replacement of Mohanty as a candidate.
The press conference was attended by Shashank Sekhar Sahani, who was the party’s MLA candidate in 2019. The presence of others like Sibabrat Das, Nirupama Swain and Sasikant Parida showed the local leaders presented a united front.
Despite attempts, state BJP president Samal was unavailable for clarification on the incident.
Similar rifts have arisen over party ticket to Amrendra Das from the Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat since he recently joined the party after being denied a ticket from the BJD.
District BJP president Satyabrata Mohapatra, an aspirant for the seat, expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s decision and hinted at plans for the future.
There is speculation that Mohapatra may join Congress and contest from Jagatsinghpur seat. Earlier, he was with the Congress and the grand old party has not yet declared its candidate for the seat while names for rest three constituencies have already been declared.