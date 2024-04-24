Odisha: Dilip Ray, Sarada Nayak set for 2014 poll rematch in Rourkela

ROURKELA: The 2024 election in Rourkela Assembly segment, the only general seat under Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, is shaping up to be as exciting and contentious as the 2014 polls with BJP heavyweight Dilip Ray and sitting BJD MLA and minister Sarada Prasad Nayak all set for a rematch.

The upcoming election on May 20 is likely to be a rerun of 2014 when Dilip as a BJP candidate had defeated Sarada by a margin of 10,929 votes in a two-pronged contest. Political observers feel the victory margin this time would be just a few thousand votes as the two arch rivals are equally effective organisers, enjoy strong support base in Rourkela and have mastery in political manoeuvring. Besides, Dilip and Sarada have each won from Rourkela thrice and both have firm grip on the grassroots organisation.

It is going to be Dilip’s fifth poll fight from Rourkela. His strategy in 2024 has been the same of 2014, to exponentially increase his vote share by poaching supporters of other parties. At a ‘Mishran Parba’ on Sunday, hundreds of disgruntled supporters of BJD and apolitical persons joined the BJP in presence of Dilip.

Notably, since the beginning of his political career in the early 1980s, Dilip continues to enjoy a sort of cult-like following. After his shock loss to Pravat Mohapatra of Congress by a margin of 6,374 votes in 1995 Dilip, had moved to national politics. When he returned to Rourkela politics as a BJP nominee in 2014 after a gap of 19 years, there was a mad rush of support from his dormant followers and those from other parties. Same scenes are playing out as Dilip has returned as a BJP candidate in 2024 after staying away from active politics since 2018.