Odisha stares at decade’s longest heatwave run

BHUBANESWAR: The blistering hot condition in Odisha, if it continues its staggering run for a few more days, could turn out to be one of the longest spells of heatwave in the last one-and-half decade.

On Tuesday, the heatwave conditions entered its ninth day and the prediction that the spell will drag further makes a strong case for the longest running heatwave in the state.

Weather officials said April has already witnessed in excess of the average heatwave days recorded for the month caused by two spells, including the one prevailing at present. Between April 5 and 23, the state has recorded a total 11 heatwave days though the normal run lasts in the range of four to eight days.

There was a drop in temperature in some places of the state on the day but heatwave conditions prevailed in coastal parts for ninth day in a row. “There is prediction of heatwave conditions in parts of the state for another four days till April 27. If that continues, it would be one of the longest spells of heatwave in the state in last 10 to 15 years,” Umashankar Das, scientist with the India Meteorological department (IMD), Odisha informed.

Though there was a mild drop in the temperature levels in parts of the state on Tuesday, severe heatwave prevailed in Jagatsinghpur districts, while heatwave was felt in Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam disticts.