Odisha: It is Biju legacy vs Baijayant’s political stature in Kendrapara

BHUBANESWAR: A high-stakes contest is on cards in Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, which once known as an anti-Congress citadel has turned into an impregnable bastion of BJD.

The constituency is in national focus this time because of the candidature of BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda whose stature has grown considerably in the saffron party as well as at the national level since the 2019 elections when he had lost to BJD’s film actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty. Though Panda lost by a margin of more than 1.80 lakh votes, he had polled over 4.76 lakh votes.

This time, Panda is pitted against Anshuman Mohanty, a former MLA from Rajanagar. Anshuman is the son of former minister Nalini Kanta Mohanty, a close aide of late Biju Patnaik who had won from the Rajanagar Assembly segment for a record even times and was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik government. He was dropped from the cabinet in the middle of 2001 under the ‘shadow of corruption’ by Naveen. But, such was Nalini’s grip on the segment that he won from Rajanagar as a Congress candidate in 2004.

But Anshuman is no match for Panda at least in political stature. Sources in BJD said the party is banking on Biju legacy for Anshuman’s victory from the Lok Sabha seat. Panda may have won from the constituency twice but was successful when he was in the BJD and with the chief minister. But he could not win from the constituency when he had to fight against BJD in 2019.