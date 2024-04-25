Odisha: Over 20K attend BJP candidates’ nomination filing

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI/BHAWANIPATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a resounding statement in Koraput as a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters thronged the streets during the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidates including Kaliram Majhi for Koraput Lok Sabha, Kailash Kulesika for Laxmipur Assembly Constituency (AC), Raghuram Macha for Koraput AC, and Chaitanya Nandibali for Pottangi AC.
Accompanied by enthusiastic drum beats and vibrant tribal dances, the procession went through the main thoroughfares before submitting their papers at the Koraput collectorate.
MP candidate Kaliram emphasised the overwhelming support as a testament to the trust in the Modi government’s promises. “I am confident that all BJP candidates would sail to victory in the upcoming elections,” he stated.
In addition to BJP candidates, Independent candidates like Lashu Hantal and Balaram Majhi filed papers for Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, while Shenapatra Saunta (Republic Party of India) and Independent candidates Gangama Majhi and Krushna Chandra Jani filed papers for Pottangi AC. h
BSP’s Sanjiv Kumar Nayak, and Independent candidates Nari Hikaka and Habika Rabi submitted their nominations for Koraput and Laxmipur constituencies respectively. Jeypore BJP candidates Gautam Samantaray and Rupu Bhatra from Koraput BJP also filed their nomination papers on the day.
In Malkangiri, BJD candidate for Chitrakonda (ST) -147 Laximpriya Nayak , Congress’ Mangu Khilla, CPM’s Raghunath Hantal and BSP candidate Rajendra Pallasi filed their nomination papers at the collectorate on Wednesday .
Similarly, BJD candidate for Malkangiri (ST) -146 Manas Madkami , Congress candidate Mala Madhi and Akhila Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s Dulla Madkami also filed their papers before the returning officer Duryodhan Bhoi at the sub-collector’s office.
BJP candidate for Malkangiri Narasingh Madkami who had earlier filed one set of nomination papers today filed three more sets on the day.
In Bhawanipatna, for the Kalahandi Parliamentary seat, Independent candidate Umakanta Tandi, Congress’ Draupadi Majhi and Samrudha Odisha candidate Himanshu Tripathy filed their nominations on the day .
For Narla Assembly seat, Congress candidate Bhakta Charan Das, AAP’s Pruthviraj Chhatria and Independent candidate Pradip Kumar Naik filed their papers. Similarly, for Bhawanipatna Assembly seat, Congress candidate Sagar Charan Das, APP’s Ramesh Naik and Independent candidate Mahendra Dhangadamajhi filed nomination.
Congress candidate Rashmirekha Rout and BJP’s Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi filed their nominations for Dharmagarh Assembly seat. For Junagarh Assembly seat, BJP’s Manoj Kumar Meher and Odisha Janata Party candidate Rabi Harijan filed nominations.