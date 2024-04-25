Odisha: Over 20K attend BJP candidates’ nomination filing

MP candidate Kaliram emphasised the overwhelming support as a testament to the trust in the Modi government’s promises. “I am confident that all BJP candidates would sail to victory in the upcoming elections,” he stated.

In addition to BJP candidates, Independent candidates like Lashu Hantal and Balaram Majhi filed papers for Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, while Shenapatra Saunta (Republic Party of India) and Independent candidates Gangama Majhi and Krushna Chandra Jani filed papers for Pottangi AC. h

BSP’s Sanjiv Kumar Nayak, and Independent candidates Nari Hikaka and Habika Rabi submitted their nominations for Koraput and Laxmipur constituencies respectively. Jeypore BJP candidates Gautam Samantaray and Rupu Bhatra from Koraput BJP also filed their nomination papers on the day.

In Malkangiri, BJD candidate for Chitrakonda (ST) -147 Laximpriya Nayak , Congress’ Mangu Khilla, CPM’s Raghunath Hantal and BSP candidate Rajendra Pallasi filed their nomination papers at the collectorate on Wednesday .