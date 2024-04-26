Odisha: BJD, BJP, JMM set for battle of supremacy in Mayurbhanj

While the two major players BJD and BJP have changed their candidates, JMM has once again nominated its state president Anjani Soren, daughter of veteran leader and founder of JMM Shibu Soren from the seat.

However, the electoral fight in the constituency this time will be mainly between BJD candidate Sudam Marndi and his BJP rival Naba Charan Majhi with the regional outfit leaving no stones unturned to wrest the seat from the saffron party.

Observers believe the JMM will be the third force to reckon with in the constituency. Though Congress was a major player in earlier elections, its status has been reduced to that of a fringe player with a dwindling support base. Congress had not fielded a candidate from the constituency in 2019 election and extended support to JMM.

Such are the political dynamics in the constituency that both the BJD and BJP changed their candidates this time. While the BJP dropped Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu and reposed faith on Majhi who is the sitting MLA of the party from Rairangpur Assembly segment, the BJD has fielded Sudam Marndi, Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and a former MP from the seat.