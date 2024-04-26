Odisha: No respite from heatwave, it’s here to stay, says IMD

BHUBANESWAR: One of the longest spells of the heatwave which has taken Odisha in its grip is here to stay and there is no respite in sight anytime soon.
As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) extended range forecast issued for the next two weeks, dry and blistering conditions will prevail in Odisha till May 9 and some parts are expected to witness severe heatwave during the period.
The regional Met office said some places in Odisha may record further rise in mercury level by 2 degree C to 3 degree C within the next two days and there will not be much change in maximum temperature thereafter. Some places are likely to record 3 degree C to 6 degree C above normal temperature in the next five days.
“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions may prevail at some places in the state between Friday and Monday (April 29) because of prevailing dry northwesterly to westerly winds and high solar insolation,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Dr Manorama Mohanty.
She pointed out that significant thundershower activity is not taking place due to non-availability of adequate moisture. There is no rain forecast for the next one week which could make the existing conditions even more terrifying. The Met office has urged citizens to take utmost precaution while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm.
On Thursday, heatwave prevailed in Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Khurda, Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts. At least 33 places recorded 40 degree C or more and Jharsuguda was hottest in the state at 43.8 degree C, followed by Baripada 43.6 degree C and Nuapada 43.5 degree C. Twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 42.2 degree C and 43 degree C respectively on the day. Citizens had a tough time as mercury was above normal by 3.9 degree C in capital city and above normal by 5 degree C in neighbouring Cuttack.
Defying order
As Odisha is scorched under intense heatwave, state government had announced summer vacations in schools from Thursday. However, there were reports that some prominent private schools in the capital city continued with physical classes on the day triggering concerns about safety of the children.