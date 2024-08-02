Odisha: Baripada residents under flood threat as incessant rain raises water levels in rivers

Residents criticised the district administration, minor irrigation wing, and municipal authorities for their negligence in taking preventive measures to ensure the free flow of water in the three rivers.

Reports indicate that during 2016-17, the minor irrigation wing incurred a revenue loss of Rs 15.98 crore allegedly due to substandard construction of guard walls along the rivers. These guard walls collapsed in at least five locations in the Jarali, Sarali, and Sukhajoda rivers during the 2018 rainy season.

The residents alleged that Rs 5.47 crore was spent on guard walls for the Jarali river, Rs 5.55 crore for the Sarali river, and Rs 4.96 crore for the Sukhajoda river without proper land demarcation.

Unauthorised construction of houses and protective walls on both sides of the rivers has increased drainage woes, creating an artificial flood situation in Madhuban and other wards. “Many people have constructed toilets, hotels, and shops along the riverbanks for commercial purposes, earning Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 daily from rentals,” the residents complained.

Local residents Malati Singh and Gurubari Naik expressed frustration, stating that the eight wards are affected annually by artificial flooding in the three rivers. “We have repeatedly alerted the district administration, Minor Irrigation Department, and municipal authorities about the encroachment on riverbanks and the need for guard walls to manage rain and drainage water, but no action has been taken,” they said. Baripada municipality chairman Krushnananda Mohanty, visited the affected wards and acknowledged the waterlogging issues. “Unauthorised constructions have led to such an issue. Plans are on to evict illegal structures soon,” he said.