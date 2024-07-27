Rain fury in Odisha's Koraput, major rivers in spate

JEYPORE: Incessant rain in the last 24 hours has brought Koraput district to a grinding halt. While major rivers are in spate, road communication within and outside the district was severely hit on Friday.
Sources said heavy to very heavy rains continue to lash Jeypore, Koraput, Borigumma, Kotpad, Kundra, Boipariguda, Nandapur, Pottangi, Lamtaput, Semiliguda, Koraput, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur and Bandhugaon blocks. The rain caused water level of major rivers like Surli, Saptadhara, Kolab, Patali, Telingiri and their tributaries to rise posing threat of flood in nearby areas.
Communication in Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Lamtaput, Boipariguda and Kotpad has been affected as rainwater spilled onto roads and village culverts from hilly terrain.
Sources said communication on NH-326 between Koraput and Rayagada has been disrupted as the Bangalaguda bridge near Padagad was submerged on the day. Vehicles en route to coastal districts of the state were diverted through Malkangiri and Damanjodi.
Markets, business establishments, government offices and education institutions wore a deserted look throughout the day as rains continued to lash both rural and urban pockets of the district. As rainwater gushed into a school in Jeypore, a major portion of its boundary wall collapsed.
As per official sources, over 100 houses have been damaged due to rains. This apart, several trees have been uprooted in Dasmantpur and Koraput blocks. The district recorded 603 mm of rain on the day with Boipariguda block receiving the highest 117 mm precipitation.
The district administration has directed revenue and block officials to remain alert. Sources said assessment of property damage will be undertaken after rain subsides.