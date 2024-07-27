Rain fury in Odisha's Koraput, major rivers in spate

JEYPORE: Incessant rain in the last 24 hours has brought Koraput district to a grinding halt. While major rivers are in spate, road communication within and outside the district was severely hit on Friday.

Sources said heavy to very heavy rains continue to lash Jeypore, Koraput, Borigumma, Kotpad, Kundra, Boipariguda, Nandapur, Pottangi, Lamtaput, Semiliguda, Koraput, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur and Bandhugaon blocks. The rain caused water level of major rivers like Surli, Saptadhara, Kolab, Patali, Telingiri and their tributaries to rise posing threat of flood in nearby areas.

Communication in Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Lamtaput, Boipariguda and Kotpad has been affected as rainwater spilled onto roads and village culverts from hilly terrain.