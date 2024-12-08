Snatching, burglary rock Talcher, cops clueless

ANGUL: The recent spate of snatching and theft in Talcher industrial belt has left local residents anxious, prompting them to demand immediate and effective police intervention.

In the past week, two snatching cases were reported from Talcher and Colliery police station areas. In one instance, Elina Nanda of Surya Vihar was robbed of her gold necklace by two bike-borne miscreants while she was dumping garbage outside her house. In a separate incident on Wednesday, a housewife in Lingaraj Township was robbed of her gold necklace while she was out for an evening walk.

On Friday, in Baghuabol, burglars decamped with 80 gm of gold ornaments and cash from the house of Iswar Mohapatra. Similarly, the house of Debashis Swain at Balhar Chhak was burgled with thieves taking away gold ornaments and cash.

Despite the increasing frequency of the crimes, the police are yet to apprehend the culprits. Talcher SDPO, Manas Ranjan Barik assured of nabbing the culprits soon.