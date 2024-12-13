Odisha constable wins 30-year legal battle; Supreme Court orders Rs 25 lakh compensation

NEW DELHI: MORE than 30 years after a police constable of Odisha was discharged from service in 1995, the Supreme Court has come to his rescue and directed the state government to pay him Rs 25 lakh as full and final payment.

The constable, Dolamani Bisi, is now about 55 years of age. The apex court was surprised to see and note how Bisi had to run from pillar to post to get justice as almost three decades had passed during the entire process.

“We are of the opinion that the interest of justice will be subserved if we grant substantial compensation to the respondent (Bisi). We direct the petitioner (Odisha government) to pay an amount of Rs 25,00,000 to the respondent as full and final payment towards all subsisting and future claims that may arise,” the two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra said in the order.

Bisi is now a happy man. “Good things happened with the poor man, Dolamani Bisi. Justice finally prevails, indeed. Although after more than 30 years,” Bisi’s lawyer and Supreme Court advocate-on-record (AOR), Dr Kedar Nath Tripathy, told this newspaper.