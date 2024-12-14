Rourkela pregnant woman murder: Investigation reveals husband shot woman to cover love affair

ROURKELA: The 33-year-old pregnant woman of Sundargarh, alleged to have been murdered during a late-night loot bid, was actually gunned down by her husband, Rourkela police said on Friday.

Police cracked the disturbing case by arresting victim, Shamyamayee Behera’s husband Deben Behera (35) and his brother-in-law Satya Narayan Behera, also an assistant sub-inspector of police.

Shamyamayee was shot dead around 12.20 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at her in-laws’ house in Jhirdapali village under Tikayatpali police station in Bonai sub-division of Rourkela police district. Police said Deben had concocted the story that armed robbers killed her during a loot attempt.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the husband, a panchayat extension officer (PEO), had an affair with another woman, which prompted him to murder his wife in cold blood and make it appear like an armed burglary.