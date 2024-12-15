Tattoos, tailor’s sticker clues to crack Odisha woman’s murder case

CUTTACK: Ascertaining the identity of the woman, who was brutally murdered and abandoned on the banks of Kathajodi river near Paramhansa within Kandarpur police limits here on Thursday night, has posed a big challenge for the police.

City DCP Jagmohan Meena on Saturday said the murderer had disfigured the face of the victim and the only clues that the police have till now are the four tattoos on the woman’s body and the blood-stained clothes seized from the spot. The clothes are presumed to be of the killer. The trouser has a sticker on ‘New Star Tailors’ on it. The tailor shop is being detected as it could provide some information on the customer, he said.

“However, the priority is to identify the deceased first after which the investigation will proceed. Multiple police teams have been formed which are working on verifying the CCTV footages installed in the nearby areas, collection of data on any missing woman from the police stations of bordering districts, analysing the evidence through scientific intelligence, detection of the tailor shop besides enquiring about the deceased woman from the Ashram and disciples of Baba Balia,” he said.

A team from cyber cell is also collecting evidence by adopting artificial intelligence. The deceased’s fingerprints have been collected. If necessary, the fingerprints will be matched with Aadhaar with due permission from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for identification of the deceased. Besides, the molar teeth of the deceased have also been collected and preserved for DNA test if required, informed the DCP.

The body of the deceased woman believed to be around 35-40 years in age was found lying on the Kathajodi river bank on Friday morning.

There were deep cut injuries on her neck and face. While the deceased’s right hand was tattooed with ‘Om Baba Balia’ in Odia and MATA in English, ‘PITA’ KPSM had been inked in English on her left hand.

Beside a chapad (chopper), a blood-stained trouser and shirt of a male person, a polythene bag containing a Junior Horlicks bottle, frock of a one to two-year-old baby girl, brush, tongue cleaner and some gutkha pouches were also found lying near the body.