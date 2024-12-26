‘Imposed’ deduction mars paddy procurement in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: Despite assurances from the state government, paddy procurement has been marred by deductions across mandis of Bargarh district, leaving farmers frustrated.

Allegations of undue influence by rice millers and middlemen have aggravated the situation as thousands of paddy bags wait to be lifted.

The growing dissatisfaction has prompted farmers to issue an ultimatum to district authorities. They have cautioned to stage a protest outside the collector’s office on December 26 if the issues are not addressed promptly.

On December 20, members of farmer outfit Jay Kisan Andolan had moved to the collector seeking intervention in procurement at Tentulitikra mandi of Bheden block. They alleged that over 14,000 quintals of paddy are lying unlifted as farmers were firm against deductions imposed by the millers. On an average, they said, millers are asking for deduction of 2kg to 3kg paddy per quintal. Even after four days, the problem lies unresolved.

Now similar grievances have emerged from other mandis, including Panimora in Sohela block, Attabira and Sulsulia in Bhatli. According to farmers, rice millers, in connivance with middlemen, are exploiting the procurement process by applying arbitrary deductions, leaving them at risk of receiving with less than the promised minimum support price (MSP).

“We have been waiting for days but our paddy remains unsold. The deductions imposed are unreasonable and no action has been taken to resolve the issue,” said a farmer protesting at Tentulitikra mandi.