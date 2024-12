BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday extended the timeline for reporting crop loss and crop area to insurance companies through Krishi Rakshak portal or by calling the toll free number 14447 till December 30 and requested farmers who are not covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to report their loss to assigned departments.

Making the announcement at a media briefing in Chhatrapur, the district headquarters of Ganjam, after his field verification of crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains in three districts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he has directed departments concerned and all district administrations to create awareness among farmers without insurance coverage to report their crop loss to the government.

The affected farmers can report their loss to field officers of the Agriculture, Cooperation, Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Revenue and Panchayati Raj departments. They can also report at their respective block and tehsil offices without delay, he said.

After taking a crop loss review at Lok Seva Bhavan on Saturday, the chief minister had directed insured farmers to report about their crop loss to the insurance companies by Sunday. As per the relief code, affected farmers have to report their crop loss to the authorities concerned within 72 hours. As the unseasonal rains lashed the state in three phases, it was not possible for them to do so, the chief minister said.