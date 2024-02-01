SC grants Odisha BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra interim protection from arrest in woman cop abuse case

NEW DELHI: In a huge relief to Odisha’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA and leader, Jaynarayan Mishra in a case of allegedly assaulting a woman police officer after accusing her of taking a bribe, the Supreme Court recently granted him interim protection from arrest in the case.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and also comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, passed the order of granting interim relief to Mishra and issued notice to the Odisha government and sought its response within four weeks.

As per the victim and also the complainant in the case, Odisha’s Dhanupali Police Station Inspector in-charge, Anita Pradhan, alleged that the accused, Mishra had assaulted a woman police officer, after accusing her of taking bribes, during a BJP protest in Sambalpur last year on February 15.