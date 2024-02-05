Odisha: Villagers affected by Adani Group’s Bijahan coal mine seek fresh gram sabha

ROURKELA: Villagers affected by Adani Group’s Bijahan coal mine in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block have renewed their demand for a fresh gram sabha approval before proceeding with the mining project.

Seeking enhanced rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) benefits, the project-affected people had reportedly prevented the company authorities from carrying out a drone survey at Bhograkachhar village on January 27.

The Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited (MMMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), was granted the Bijahan coal mine by the Ministry of Coal in October 2022 after its successful bidding. Earlier, the Bijahan coal block was jointly allotted to Bhusan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd (MFAPL) in 2006 which was later cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2014.

The affected villagers said around 13 years ago the Sundargarh district administration had conducted gram sabha meeting for the mining project and partly acquired private land at Jharpalam and Girisima villages as per the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.

They said they want increased land compensation and R&R benefits as per the new Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013.