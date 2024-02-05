Odisha: Villagers affected by Adani Group’s Bijahan coal mine seek fresh gram sabha

ROURKELA: Villagers affected by Adani Group’s Bijahan coal mine in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block have renewed their demand for a fresh gram sabha approval before proceeding with the mining project.
Seeking enhanced rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) benefits, the project-affected people had reportedly prevented the company authorities from carrying out a drone survey at Bhograkachhar village on January 27.
The Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited (MMMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), was granted the Bijahan coal mine by the Ministry of Coal in October 2022 after its successful bidding. Earlier, the Bijahan coal block was jointly allotted to Bhusan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd (MFAPL) in 2006 which was later cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2014.
The affected villagers said around 13 years ago the Sundargarh district administration had conducted gram sabha meeting for the mining project and partly acquired private land at Jharpalam and Girisima villages as per the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.
They said they want increased land compensation and R&R benefits as per the new Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013.
Project-affected villager Niranjan Bhoi said they want the district administration and the company authorities to conduct fresh gram sabha meeting and take approval for the project after discussing land compensation and R&R issues.
He said among other things the project-affected villagers want Rs 1.5 crore per acre of private land and consider affected family members above 18 years as separate family unit for the purpose of job and compensation of Rs 1 crore in lieu of job.
Leader of the affected persons Rajendra Naik said, “Original occupants of government or forest land coming under the project should be given land records for the purpose of compensation and R&R benefits, adding above 1,500 acre of community forest land is coming under the project, but no community forest right has yet been given as per the Forest Rights Act, 2006,” he said.
Granting of community forest right title would en masse benefit the entire village community, he added.
Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete said the demands of the villagers are legitimate. Fresh gram sabha meeting should be held with fresh survey of families to ensure no deserving person is left out.
The Bijahan coal block is spread over about 1,100 hectare (ha) including 608.64 ha of forest land at Bijahan, Jharpalam, Girisima and Bhograkachhar villages.
A public hearing on environmental impact of the Bijahan mine was conducted in December by OSPCB.