OSCPCR seeks inquiry into Balangir girl case

The OSCPCR on Tuesday directed the officials - Balangir SP, labour officer, education officer, social security officer and child protection officer - to also look into rehabilitation of the girl and inclusion of her and her mother Laxmipriya’s names in sponsorship and other schemes of the state government.

The girl’s father Kanhu Mallik was working in the brick kiln since last year. Two months back, he could not work any longer due to his deteriorating health condition. Since the kiln owner had paid Rs 80,000 advance to him, the former let him, Laxmipriya and their son return to their village Sulekha under in Belpada block of Balangir but held the girl captive. Kanhu died of his illness last week.