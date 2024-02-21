Odisha: Coop dept to pilot study on four models for crop yield

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level co-ordination committee on crop insurance (SLCCCI) on Tuesday decided to do a pilot study on four models suggested under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMBFY) for estimation of crop yield.

A meeting of the committee chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena authorised the Cooperation department to issue notification for the pilot projects before the next kharif season. The committee appreciated the use of technology in crop yield estimation and crop cutting experiments (CCEs), which has considerably reduced the number of disputes being raised by insurance companies against the CCEs. Jena emphasised for early settlement of all the claims of farmers by the insurance companies.

The state government has made enrolment under the scheme free of premium for farmers for land up to two hectares from kharif-2023. The state is bearing the additional financial burden from its own resources. Representatives of the insurance companies also expressed their satisfaction with the support extended by the district administration and the departments concerned in smooth implementation of the scheme.

The chief secretary who also chaired the second meeting of state cooperative development committee (SCDC) advised all departments having cooperative bodies to strengthen these institutions for delivering better services to their members.