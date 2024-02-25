Yoga enables better bowel preparation for colonoscopy: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Yoga can be a better, more effective and safer alternative to conventional medical procedure for bowel preparation before colonoscopy, a study by doctors at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has found.

Sankhaprakhsalana (SP) – a combination of five asanas – has proved to enable optimum bowel cleansing for colonoscopy sans side-effects, and in significantly shorter time duration. Over 99 per cent of patients who undertook the specific yogasanas achieved adequate and good-quality bowel preparation for colonoscopy compared to 65 to 85 per cent adequacy rate with conventional medical agents.

The asanas involve consumption of warm saline water followed by sequential performance of five postures that result in complete evacuation of fecal matter and food residue from the bowel, rendering the colon clean and lubricated for effective examination.

Bowel preparation is the most important part of colonoscopy. Inadequate preparation results in increased procedure time, missed lesions, failure to intubate the cecum, adverse events and also cancelled colonoscopy appointments and increased costs. Pre-colonoscopy preparation is measured on Boston Bowel Preparation Scale (BBPS) of at least six or more.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG), the most used procedure, involves more than 10 hours preparation with split doses overnight and morning before the colonoscopy. The disadvantages of using PEG include consumption of a relatively large volume of solution, inconvenient timing of consumption, disturbed sleep, poor palatability, bloating, cramps, nausea and vomiting.