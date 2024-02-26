Exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Odisha

BARGARH: Around 20 rounds were fired during an exchange of fire that took place between the security forces and Maoists near Gandhamardhan hills under Paikmal police limits on February 23.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena informed about the joint operation of Odisha police teams comprising SOG, CRPF and DVF and the exchange of fire that took place.

The SP said that based on reliable intelligence input about the gathering of armed cadres of CPI Maoists for carrying out subversive activities, a joint search operation was launched on February 20 by the security forces in bordering areas of Bargarh and Balangir districts.