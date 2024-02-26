Exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Odisha

BARGARH: Around 20 rounds were fired during an exchange of fire that took place between the security forces and Maoists near Gandhamardhan hills under Paikmal police limits on February 23.
Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena informed about the joint operation of Odisha police teams comprising SOG, CRPF and DVF and the exchange of fire that took place.
The SP said that based on reliable intelligence input about the gathering of armed cadres of CPI Maoists for carrying out subversive activities, a joint search operation was launched on February 20 by the security forces in bordering areas of Bargarh and Balangir districts.
On February 23 morning, when the security forces were combing near Khandijharan village, the Red rebels started unprovoked firing. To save lives, the operational parties retaliated.
In the melee, the rebels managed to flee. Later, the area was thoroughly searched and a large quantity of Maoist articles like explosives, detonators, codex wire besides other incriminating materials were recovered and seized.
The SP further said, “Considering the items recovered, we are anticipating there must be around 15-20 red rebels in that camp.We retaliated with around 20 rounds of firing. Later during search, blood stains were found at different spots which suggest that some of them have sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.”