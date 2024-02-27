BJP promises Odisha farmers free power, Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy

BHUBANESWAR: Even before releasing its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday promised to pay Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy and free electricity to farmers if it comes to power in Odisha.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said farmers of the state have been mostly neglected under the BJD government as their average income remains one of the lowest in the country.

Addressing a meeting of BJP Krushak Morcha at the party’s state office here, Samal said the state government has not been able to streamline paddy procurement and the mandis are under the control of rice millers. The farmers are not getting the minimum support price due to ‘katni chhatni’ (deduction of 5 to 10 kg of rice per quintal) and other irregularities during paddy procurement.

He said farmers of state are always at the receiving end due to lack of irrigation and cold storages. There has been massive corruption in purchase and supply of farm implements to farmers.

Samal said his party will organise Krushak Panchayat at 10,000 places of the state and assure farmers that the BJP will fulfil all their demands and purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal against the minimum support price announced by the Central government. The farmers outreach programme will continue till March 12.