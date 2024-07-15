Abduction of rice mill owner in Odisha: Kidnappers demand Rs 70 lakh

JEYPORE : The abductors of rice mill owner A Ramesh Patra on Saturday night made a ransom demand of Rs 70 lakh.

Sources said the kidnappers made the demand by calling a family member of Patra using the latter’s mobile phone.

Since Patra’s abduction, one of his close relatives had been getting frequent calls from the kidnappers who confirmed his kidnapping and also informed he was doing well. While the calls lasted a few seconds each, on one occasion, the kidnappers allowed Patra to talk to his relative. Late on Saturday evening, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 70 lakh from Patra’s family and gave them two days to pay it. The kidnappers asked Patra’s family to not take the matter to police.

Sources said no calls were made by the kidnappers to Patra’s family on Sunday. Meanwhile, as police investigation into the incident which sent shockwaves across Koraput district, entered day two, a few history-sheeters were interrogated. Sources said the police have received some clues on the kidnappers.

But police have not yet updated Patra’s family of the progress of the investigation citing his safety. Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar, who is personally monitoring the case said, “Investigation is on and we will come up with details of the case as soon as we achieve a breakthrough.”

The incident, the first since the last one decade, has come as a jolt to the business community in the district. The community’s fear and apprehension can be gauged by the fact that none has come forward to condemn the incident.

Patra, who owns SLVN Modern rice mill in Perahandi was returning home in his car when a few miscreants who had been following him in another vehicle, intercepted him near Perahandi Chowk at around 8.15 pm on Friday.

As Patra did not come out of his car, the miscreants broke open the vehicle’s window and kidnapped him. After Patra did no return home, his family filed a missing persons complaint with Borigumma police.

Sources said special teams have been formed to trace Patra and police teams are conducting raids in different areas in Jeypore and Borrigumma. Patra had not received any threats earlier. Sonkar on Saturday had visited the spot and directed officers to step up efforts to rescue Patra.