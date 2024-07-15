Baby dies as govt starts probe into Cuttack hospital fire

Meanwhile, the three-member fact-finding team constituted by the Health and Family Welfare department has launched a probe into the incident. The committee comprising additional DMET Brajamani Das, joint DMET Dr Roma Raman and head of orthopaedic department of Sri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri, Prof Anil Sahoo initiated an investigation to find out the feasibility of the private hospital in respect of availing the registration certificate under the Clinical Establishment Act.

On the day, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and secretary Shalini Pandit visited Sishu Bhawan and SCB Medical College and Hospital and interacted with the family members of patients who were shifted from the private hospital after occurrence of the fire mishap. They held discussion with doctors on their treatment and instructed the authorities to provide proper care to the injured.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mahaling said the Health department has taken the matter seriously. “I was in Balangir when the incident took place. On being directed by the chief minister, I reached here to take stock of the situation. The chief minister has ordered a probe into the incident. Investigation has already started and necessary action will be taken after getting the inquiry report,” he added.

The government has de-listed Trisha Hospital from BSKY.